LeBron gets 99th triple-double, Lakers rout Wolves 137-121

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, tries to move by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) AP

LeBron James had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 99th career triple-double, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points as the defending NBA champions picked up their third straight victory on the second night of a back-to-back set. Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists, while Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points apiece and excelled in the second half as the Lakers pulled away from NBA-worst Minnesota.

James got his fifth triple-double of the season midway through the fourth quarter. Only four players in NBA history have recorded 100 triple-doubles, and they include Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd (107).

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 29 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who had won two of their last three games for the first time since December. Minnesota made 52% of its shots against one of the NBA's best defensive teams, but allowed eight Lakers to score at least eight points apiece.

The undersized Harrell had another strong game in the paint as the Lakers kept winning without starting big men Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol. Davis missed his 12th straight game with a right calf injury likely to sideline him until April.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Ricky Rubio scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half. ... Jordan McLaughlin missed his fourth straight game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. ... Former Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell is expected to rejoin the team this week. He had arthroscopic knee surgery a month ago.

Lakers: Gasol missed his fifth straight game under the NBA's health and safety protocols. He hasn't played since February. ... Alex Caruso missed his second straight game in the NBA's concussion protocol. He worked out on the court before the game. ... Jared Dudley is out indefinitely with a torn right knee ligament.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Suns on Thursday.

Lakers: Host Hornets on Thursday.