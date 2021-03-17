New Orleans visits Portland following Lillard’s 50-point showing

New Orleans Pelicans (17-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-16, sixth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the New Orleans Pelicans after Damian Lillard scored 50 points in the Trail Blazers' 125-124 win over the Pelicans.

The Trail Blazers are 13-11 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 43.6 rebounds per game and is 10-4 when outrebounding opponents.

The Pelicans are 9-15 in Western Conference play. New Orleans averages 46.6 rebounds per game and is 1-7 when outrebounded by opponents.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard is shooting 45.1% and averaging 30.5 points. Carmelo Anthony is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Lonzo Ball leads the Pelicans averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.2 points per game and shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 23.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 48.6% shooting.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Harry Giles III: out (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pelicans: JJ Redick: out (heel).