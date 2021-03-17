AP source: Seahawks land Gerald Everett after signing Ford

The Seattle Seahawks addressed another need on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with free agent tight end Gerald Everett on a one-year deal, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team. Everett posted about the decision on social media and NFL Network reported the deal is worth up to $7 million.

Everett's deal came after the Seahawks announced earlier in the day the signing of defensive tackle Poona Ford to a two-year contract, locking up one of the key pieces of their defense.

Everett, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams will be reunited with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Everett had a career-high 41 receptions for 417 yards this past season with the Rams, where Waldron served as the pass game coordinator.

Ford’s deal was announced Wednesday after the start of the new league year. He was a restricted free agent and the NFL’s official transactions showed the Seahawks placed a second-round tender on the burly defensive tackle. But the two-year contract will take the place of the tender and keep Ford from reaching free agency for one more season.

Ford, 25, was another gem uncovered by Seattle. He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 despite have been the Big 12 defensive lineman of the year his final season at Texas. Ford started just one game as a rookie in 2018, but proved to be a valuable option to help stop the run.

He became a starter in 2019 and has started 30 of 31 games played the past two seasons, while also expanding his role to being more of an interior pass rusher. Ford had 32 total tackles in 2019 and last season had 40 tackles and two sacks.

The Seahawks did not tender contracts to five other restricted free agents, highlighted by linebacker Shaquem Griffin. Also not tendered were running back Patrick Carr, guard Jordan Simmons and defensive backs Linden Stephens and Jayson Stanley.