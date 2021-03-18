Sports

Sexton, Cavaliers to host Murray and the Spurs

San Antonio Spurs (21-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (15-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and San Antonio play in non-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 10-10 in home games. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference with 53.7 points in the paint led by Andre Drummond averaging 14.4.

The Spurs are 11-6 on the road. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 24.8 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 7.3.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen is averaging 11.9 rebounds and 13.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Dejounte Murray ranks second on the Spurs averaging 5.2 assists while scoring 15.6 points per game. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.2 rebounds and 9 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 102.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.9% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 45.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (appendicitis), Andre Drummond: out (not with team), Kevin Love: out (calf).

Spurs: DeMar DeRozan: out (personal), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).

