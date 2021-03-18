Live updates: Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) looks to pass the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets’ Jack Roslovic (96) challenges during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

(The Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Check back here for live updates during the game)

The Carolina Hurricanes already have played one team four straight games this season. That didn’t turn out very well for the Canes -- Tampa Bay won the last three.

The Canes will give it another go, this time against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The NHL saw fit to schedule four straight games, the first two in Raleigh and then two in Columbus.

The Canes (20-7-1) will begin the second half of the 56-game regular season Thursday at PNC Arena against the one Central Division team they know so well from the Metro Division. They also know what to expect from the Blue Jackets (11-12-7): a tough, grinding game for 60 minutes, maybe longer.

“You obviously want to get started well,” forward Jordan Martinook said after Thursday’s morning skate. “And tonight we want to get back on track. We know Columbus are always hard-checking games and there’s not a lot of room out there and they play a hard-working style. We try and do the same.

“I think once games three and four roll around you know exactly what they’re going to do. You know their tendencies. It’s about who can stick with their game the longest and who can not make the little mistake that ends up in the back of your net.”

The Canes started well in the foursome of games against Tampa Bay, winning 4-0 as Alex Nedeljkovic had his first NHL shutout. Tampa Bay won the second game in Raleigh 4-2, then won 3-0 and 3-1 in the two games in Tampa.

“I thought we played four good games against Tampa,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday. “The results weren’t what we wanted but I don’t think we could have done much different. Sometimes, you get caught up in the results and it’s really the process. If we can play (Columbus) tough four times hopefully we can have the results.”:

Carolina was 0-5 on the power play in the fourth game against the Lightning. but has heated up since, scoring power-play goals in eight of the past nine games. The Canes are first in the NHL in power-play percentage (31.9).

The lineup

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will get another shot at the Blue Jackets and will be shooting for his fifth straight win.this season. There will be no other lineup changes, Brind’Amour said, from the 4-2 loss Tuesday against Detroit.

Brind’Amour said goalie Petr Mrazek (thumb surgery) did some skating Thursday and called that a “good sign.” Brind’Amour said Mrazek said he felt better but again noted he will know more about the goalie when he returns to practice.

Forward Warren Foegele, who left Tuesday’s game after taking a hit along the boards, was at the morning skate and will play. Forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) was not at the morning skate.