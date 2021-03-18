Short-handed Devils continue to show improvement in win against Penguins

No Pavel Zacha. No Mackenzie Blackwood. No problem.

Even without their starting goalie and point scoring leader, the Devils stifled the Penguins' attack in a 3-2 victory on Thursday at Prudential Center.

Blackwood was scratched from the lineup after taking warmups before the game. Scott Wedgewood started in his absence and made 40 saves, with Aaron Dell serving as the backup.

Zacha was not able to get through the morning skate on Thursday after getting slashed in the previous game.

This was the first of eight meetings with the Penguins this season and the first since last year's season finale — a game that ultimately cost the Devils a spot in the 24-team playoff. The East Division rivals postponed the first scheduled matchup on Feb. 2 when the Devils had a COVID-19-related shutdown.

"It's interesting that it's taken this long to get to one team," coach Lindy Ruff said before the game. "I don't know if it's refreshing to see Sidney (Crosby). Sometimes when you watch the tape, it scares you a little bit."

The Devils went up 1-0 about halfway through the first period when Jack Hughes scored on a surgically placed shot from near the left post. With seven goals in 27 games, Hughes has already matched his scoring output from his rookie season.

"I just tried to bank it off the goalies' head," Hughes told MSG's Erika Wachter. "He gave me a little bit top corner short-side. I tried to shoot it. I've been passing up too many shots recently so I tried to put that one on net."

New Jersey doubled its lead in the second period when its power play scored for the third straight game. P.K. Subban ripped a shot from the blueline that found a way through traffic and Penguins' goalie Tristan Jarry.

Less than two minutes later, the Devils stretched the lead to 3-0 when Travis Zajac deflected a shot from Damon Severson.

"All year on the power play we've had good looks," Subban said. "The puck just didn't bounce our way a couple times, especially early in the season. We're just trying to play with confidence, play loose, and not be so stagnant."

However, the Devils' special teams did crack late in the second period. The Penguins finally got on the board with 12.5 seconds left in the period when Jake Guentzel tipped a shot on the power play. Before his goal, the Devils had killed off 16 straight penalties over the course of five games. That's a huge step forward for a unit that ranked at the bottom of the league as recently as last weekend.

"Our failed clears were hurting us early in the year, along with the big mistakes," Ruff said. "I think we've eliminated that. We've gotten more clears. We've read when (we can pressure)."

Zacha missed his first game of the season after being considered a game-time decision. The Devils center has a team-high 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists. Michael McLeod returned to the lineup and Mikhail Maltsev moved to the third line with Zacha unable to give it a go.

"The way it looked the next day wasn't the same as it looked when he finished the game," Ruff said on Zacha's injury.