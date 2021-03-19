Sports
Live updates: UNC basketball vs. Wisconsin in NCAA Tournament
North Carolina takes on Wisconsin with a tip time of 7:10 p.m., Friday in Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana in the NCAA Tournament’s first round. The matchup will likely come down to which team can establish its own pace. Tar Heels (18-10) would like to play fast. The Badgers would like to keep it slow. UNC is 3-1 against Wisconsin with each game coming during coach Roy Williams’ tenure. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.
