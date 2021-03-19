Wiggins scores 40 as short-handed Warriors beat Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 19, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) AP

Andrew Wiggins scored a season-high 40 points, Jordan Poole added 25 while starting in place of injured Stephen Curry, and the short-handed Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 116-103 on Friday night in the first of back-to-back meetings between the teams.

Damion Lee had 21 points, also a season best, as the Warriors won their third in the last four games despite missing several key players. Draymond Green was 0 for 6 from the field and scored only two points but grabbed 11 rebounds and handed out 13 assists.

Ja Morant and Grayson Allen had 14 points each to lead Memphis, and Brandon Clarke scored 13. Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 16 rebounds.

The Warriors were without Curry, who bruised his tailbone in Wednesday’s victory over Houston. Meanwhile, rookie center James Wiseman and Eric Paschall both were unavailable under the NBA's health and safety protocol. That was three of the team’s top five scorers on the sideline.

But the Golden State guards filled the scoring void starting in the first half – Wiggins had 27 points and Poole added 17. That took the lead to as many as 21 before the Warriors held a 67-48 advantage at halftime.

Memphis’ offense was lackluster through the first half, shooting 42% and committing 10 turnovers. That kept the Grizzlies' fast-pace offense in low gear, managing only two fast-break points before halftime.

The ballhandling problems continued after the break, with Memphis committing seven more turnovers as Golden State maintained its 19-point advantage.

Memphis never really threatened in the second half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Poole entered averaging 19 points over the past five games, while shooting 54% overall and 46% from 3-point range. … On Feb. 10, 2017, against the Grizzlies, Green posted the only triple-double without reaching 10 points in NBA history. In that game, Green had four points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals. … Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiseman and Paschall flew back to the Bay Area on Friday morning.

Grizzlies: Valanciunas had his 25th double-double of the season. … Dillon Brooks was 2 for 10 from the field and is 7 for 30 in the last four games.

MORE ON CURRY

Kerr said Curry was “still pretty sore. Frustrated. He wants to be going.” Kerr said Curry is day-to-day, but added he expects the star guard to be doubtful for Saturday’s game between the teams.