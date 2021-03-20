WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

PHOENIX – After the adrenaline rush that was the Minnesota Timberwolves' win over Phoenix on Thursday, a night that featured dual 40-point performances from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Suns got their chance at revenge just 24 hours later.

One thing Phoenix wasn't going to do Friday night was let Edwards torch them the way he did Thursday, and if the Wolves were going to win, it was going to have to be more of a team effort than it was Friday.