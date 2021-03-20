Johnson leads San Antonio against Milwaukee after a 23-21 showing

San Antonio Spurs (22-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (26-14, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio takes on the Milwaukee Bucks after Keldon Johnson's 23-point, 21-rebound showing in the Spurs' 116-110 win over the Cavaliers.

The Bucks have gone 15-5 in home games. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 26 assists per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 6.2.

The Spurs are 12-6 on the road. San Antonio has a 12-4 record against opponents under .500.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers and 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 20.3 points and collecting 4.6 rebounds. Patty Mills is averaging three made 3-pointers and scoring 12.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 9-1, averaging 121.1 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, eight steals and five blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 45.1% shooting.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 108.9 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 45.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Rodions Kurucs: day to day (abdominal).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring).