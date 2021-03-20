Clark, Davis help Mercer beat W. Carolina 45-28

Nakendrick Clark and Fred Davis each had two rushing touchdowns, Carter Peevy passed for a score and ran for another, and Mercer cruised to a 45-28 win over Western Carolina on Saturday night.

Clark finished with 23 carries for 92 yards and Davis added 13 for 46. Peevy was 10-of-22 passing for 118 yards.

Mercer (2-5, 2-2 Southern Conference) had 308 yards rushing and had possession of the ball for nearly 41 minutes.

Clark scored on a 2-yard run and, after Western Carolina went three-and-out, Davis capped a 14-play, 71-yard drive with a 4-yard TD to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter. The Catamounts failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from their own 34 early in the second and seven plays later, Peevy's 1-yard touchdown run made it 21-0 before the WCU offense even crossed midfield.

Donnavan Spencer had 12 carries for 78 yards and three touchdowns for Western Carolina (1-7, 1-4).