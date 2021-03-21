Sports

WHL Roundup: Edmonton Oil Kings defeat Red Deer Rebels, remain undefeated

The Associated Press

Red Deer, Alberta

RED DEER, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings remain undefeated after a 3-1 victory over the Red Deer Rebels Saturday night in Red Deer.

Scott Atkinson, Matthew Robertson, and Jalen Luypen each scored a goal for the Oil Kings (5-0-0-0). Edmonton is the lone team in the WHL that has yet to lose a game this season.

HKalan Lind scored Red Deer's lone goal (2-4-2-0).

---

WARRIORS 5 BRONCOS 1

REGINA — Daemon Hunt scored twice in a 5-1 Moose Jaw Warriors win over the Swift Current Broncos. Eric Alarie, Tate Popple, and Cory King also scored for the Warriors. Cohner Saleski scored for Swift Current.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wa. — Four goalscorers helped the Portland Winterhawks over the Seattle Thunderbirds in a 4-1 victory. Kade Nolan, Reece Newkirk, Aidan Litke, and Mason Mannek each scored a goal for Portland. Seattle's lone goal came from Jordan Gustafson.

---

HITMEN 4 HURRICANES 3 (OT)

CALGARY — Tyson Galloway scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the Calgary Hitmen a 4-3 decision over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Saturday. Josh Prokop and Riley Fiddler-Schultz also scored for Calgary. Liam Kindree, Logan Barlage, and Justin Hall scored for Lethbridge.

---

SILVERTIPS 2 CHIEFS 0

EVERETT, Wa. — Jacob Wright and Jackson Berezowski each scored a goal to give the Everett Silvertips a 2-0 win over the Spokane Chiefs. Dustin Wolf made 22 saves and earned a shutout. Mason Beaupit allowed two goals on 22 shots.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 PATS 2 (OT)

REGINA — Nolan Ritchie scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Brandon Wheat Kings a 3-2 win over the Regina Pats Saturday night. Lynden McCallum and Ben McCartney scored for the Wheat Kings. Connor Bedard and Ryker Evans each scored for the Pats.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2021.

