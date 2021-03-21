Lightning beat Panthers 5-3 to open 4-point lead in Central

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) carries the puck infront of Florida Panthers center Eetu Luostarinen (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Tyler Johnson broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Sunday.

Yanni Gourde and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn and Mathieu Joseph also scored, and Curtis McElhinney stopped 29 shots to improve to 3-3 1. The Lightning opened a four-point lead over Florida in the Central Division standings.

Patric Hornqvist, Carter Verhaeghe and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, Aleksander Barkov had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 shots.

Johnson drove down to tap in pass from Gourde to make it 4-3. Point added an empty-netter with 14.3 seconds left.

DEVILS 2, PENGUINS 1, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Bratt scored on a wraparound at 2:50 of overtime to lift New Jersey past Pittsburgh.

Bratt took a pass from Pavel Zacha and quickly circled the net, tucking a shot between the post and the goalie Tristan Jarry's skate for his first career overtime goal.

New Jersey won two of three games in the series.

Sami Vatanen also scored for New Jersey, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 shots. Sidney Crosby scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry made 33 saves.

KINGS 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean Walker and Dustin Brown scored 51 seconds apart in the second period and Los Angeles ended Vegas' winning streak at five.

Cal Petersen made 41 saves and fell just short of his second career shutout to help the Kings avenged a 4-2 loss to the Knights on Friday night.

Tomas Nosek scored for the first-place Golden Knights to end Petersen’s shutout bid with 3:27 to play, but Jeff Carter scored a breakaway goal 55 seconds later to seal it.