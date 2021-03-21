Pistons gored by Bulls 100-86, modest two-game win streak halted

DETROIT — Two is that number that the Pistons just can’t seem to get over.

For the second time this season, the Pistons reached a two-game win streak, and for the second time, they didn’t make it to three.

The Pistons were in control in the first half but gave up the lead in the third quarter and faded down the stretch, taking a 100-86 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) attempts a shot as Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (24) and center Daniel Gafford, left, defend during the first half,

Ironically, Bulls also ended the other two-game win streak, with a three-point win at Chicago on Feb. 17.

It wasn’t that close this time.

Jerami Grant had 26 points, Mason Plumlee, 12 points and 10 rebounds, Frank Jackson 12 points and five rebounds and Isaiah Stewart 11 points for the Pistons (12-30), who don’t play again until Wednesday.

The Pistons were ahead until late in the second quarter. Daniel Gafford (eight points and 11 rebounds) scored six straight Chicago points midway through the quarter to trim the lead to 37-35. The Pistons answered with a hook from Plumlee and a jumper from Jackson to boost the lead back to six.

The Bulls (19-22) responded with a 7-2 run, with a 3-pointer and a drive by Lauri Markkanen (16 points and eight rebounds) and two free throws from Zach LaVine to get back within one point. That ignited an 11-4 end to the half and the Bulls had their first lead, 46-45, since early in the first quarter.

In the third period, the Bulls had another run to start, led by Thaddeus Young and Lavine (18 points) to push the lead to double digits, 65-54, at the 7:01 mark.

The Pistons could cut into the lead and the margin was 10 entering the fourth quarter after a Jackson lay-in to finish the period. Jackson had back-to-back drives early in the fourth quarter, but the Bulls kept the pressure on, with a 12-2 run that broke the game open with a 90-71 lead.