Kopitar and Los Angeles take on San Jose

Los Angeles Kings (13-11-6, fifth in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-14-4, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles into a matchup against San Jose. He's seventh in the league with 37 points, scoring eight goals and totaling 29 assists.

The Sharks are 11-14-4 against West Division teams. San Jose averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The Kings are 13-11-6 against West Division opponents. Los Angeles has scored 27 power-play goals, converting on 26% of chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 11, Los Angeles won 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 14 assists and has 26 points this season. Tomas Hertl has 7 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Mikey Anderson leads the Kings with a plus-five in 28 games this season. Adrian Kempe has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Kings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Rudolfs Balcers: day to day (upper body), Matt Nieto: day to day (lower body).

Kings: None listed.