Beauvillier scores in OT, gives Isles 2-1 win over Flyers

New York Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

Anthony Beauvillier scored on a wraparound 3:41 into overtime to give the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night.

Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves and increased his club-record streak for a rookie to eight straight victories. Oliver Wahlstrom also scored for the East Division-leading Islanders. New York has won 11 of 13.

Oskar Lindblom scored for the slumping Flyers, who lost for the eighth time in 12 games.

New York took two of three from Philadelphia in the three-game mini series. The Flyers won the opener 4-3 on Thursday, and the Islanders won 6-1 on Saturday. Both of those contests were on the Islanders’ home ice.

The 24-year-old Sorokin has allowed just 11 goals during his personal winning streak.

On the winning goal, New York took advantage of Shayne Gostisbehere’s turnover in the Flyers’ zone. Jean-Gabriel Pageau sent the pass behind the net to Beauvillier, who beat Brian Elliott on a backhand.

Lindblom put the Flyers ahead 1-0 with 7:57 left in the second when scored his fifth of the season from close range on a assists from Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.

Wahlstrom tied it 4:06 into the third when he pounced on a loose puck in front of the crease and shot high over sprawled Elliott.

Elliott, Philadelphia’s regular backup, got the start and was backed by Alex Lyon. Carter Hart, Philadelphia’s primary starter who has struggled recently, spent the day working with goaltending coach Kim Dillabaugh.

LINEUP SHUFFLE

Flyers C Sean Couturier returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game at the Islanders with a hip injury, and Gostisbehere returned after being benched for the previous three contests.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Scheduled to play at Boston on Thursday. The Islanders’ game at Boston on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Flyers: Host New Jersey on Tuesday.