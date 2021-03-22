Gustavsson wins 1st NHL start, Senators beat Flames 2-1

Ottawa Senators' Filip Gustavsson (32) celebrates with Colin White (36) after the team's win over the Calgary Flames in an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP) AP

Chris Tierney scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots in his first NHL start, leading the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Tierney scored his fourth of the season, and first in 30 games, at 17:24 of the third. That was enough for Gustavsson, who helped Ottawa to its first win in three games and fourth in six games this season against Calgary. Ryan Dzingel also scored for Ottawa.

Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary, which fell to 4-3-0 under head coach Darryl Sutter. The Flames were playing their third game in four nights and coming off a 2-0 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Gustavsson became the fourth goaltender to start a game this season for Ottawa. He stopped eight shots in place of injured starter Joey Daccord in the Senators’ 3-2 shootout loss to Vancouver on Wednesday night, his NHL debut.

Dzingel had the only goal of the first at 10:23. He converted on a 2-on-1 with Clark Bishop, beating Jacob Markstrom (21 saves) on a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.

And Gustavsson made it stand through two periods despite Calgary holding a 26-16 edge in shots on goal. He made a nice stop on Calgary’s Zach Rinaldo just over nine minutes into the second, then denied Flames forward Dillon Dube with 2:34 to play.

Gaudreau tied the game at 14:54 of the third. He came off the bench to take a centering pass from Milan Lucic and fired a shot past Gustavsson for his 13th of the season.

UP NEXT

The teams complete their two-game set on Wednesday.