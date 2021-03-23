UNC football taps former star RB to join staff. Find out who

North Carolina coach Mack Brown enters the field prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Western Carolina on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Former North Carolina running back Natrone Means returns to Chapel Hill as an offensive analyst, head coach Mack Brown announced Tuesday.

Means, who played for Brown from 1990-92, was in his first year as the offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Fayetteville State. Prior to that he was on the staff of his former UNC teammate Kienus Boulware as the running backs coach at Winston-Salem State for six seasons.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Natrone to our coaching staff,” Brown said in a statement. “Obviously, he was a great player for us and in the NFL, so he understands this place. He’s been a well-regarded coach at various levels since he retired from the NFL. We think this is a great opportunity for him to grow as a coach and for him to help our program in a critical role.”

Means was tied for fifth in career rushing yards (3,074) at UNC with Ethan Horton when he decided to forgo his senior season to turn pro. He was a second round pick of the San Diego Chargers and helped lead them to Super Bowl XXIX where, at age 22, became the youngest player in NFL history to score a touchdown.

Means is Brown’s eighth former player who is on his staff.

Means’ daughter, Asha, signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Carolina’s women’s soccer team in the fall.