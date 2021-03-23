Ingram scores 36, Zion 27 and Pelicans rout Lakers 128-111

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 36 points, Zion Williamson had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 128-111 on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old Williamson became the first NBA player younger than 21 to score at least 20 points in 21 straight games, and he did so with his usual crowd-pleasing array of alley-oop dunks and quick, powerful drives to the hoop.

Second-year guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 18 and rookie guard Kira Lewis Jr. set a new high with 16 points in a reserve role. New Orleans center Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points in 19 minutes, hitting four times inside and making all seven of his free throws.

The Lakers, struggling without stars LeBron James and Davis, lost their third straight. Montrezl Harrell had a team-high 18 points, while Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris each scored 16. Kuzma also grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists.

SUNS 110, HEAT 100

MIAMI (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points and Phoenix stretched its road winning streak to seven games by beating slumping Miami.

Deandre Ayton scored 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Suns. Former Heat forward Jae Crowder had 13 for the Suns and Mikal Bridges scored 12.

Kendrick Nunn led the Heat with 25 points, while Bam Adebayo scored 16 and Jimmy Butler added 14. Miami has dropped four consecutive games.

NUGGETS 110, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 12th triple-double of the season, and Denver built a big lead before holding off Orlando.

Denver had a 24-point advantage early in the second half that was trimmed to five. But the Nuggets won their sixth consecutive road game to tie a franchise record set twice previously, most recently in 2018.

The Nuggets also won their ninth straight against the Magic and for the 16th time in 18 meetings dating to the 2003-04 season. Jamal Murray scored 21 points for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. had 18 points and seven rebounds.

Evan Fournier scored 31 points for the Magic — his second 30-point game of the season. Nikola Vucevic added 18 but was badly outplayed by Jokic, a fellow All-Star center.

KNICKS 131, WIZARDS 113

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 37 points to spark New York to a rout of Washington.

The All-Star was one of six players to finish in double figures for New York, which evened its record at 22-22. RJ Barrett scored 21, Alec Burks added 20 and Mitchell Robinson had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 22 points for the Wizards, who lost for the ninth time in 11 games.