Short-handed Nets beat Blazers as James Harden dishes out 17 assists

When the Nets say next man up, they mean it.

With no Kyrie Irving (personal) or Kevin Durant (hamstring), the Nets defeated Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers, 116-112, on Tuesday night. It was their 16th win in 18 games, and a show of resolve from a shorthanded Brooklyn squad that took down the West’s sixth seed without two of their best players.

James Harden scored 25 points and set a new season high with 17 assists. He shot just 7-of-24 from the field but got to the line 13 times and made 11 free throws. More importantly, Harden’s playmaking ability helped the Nets to a win on Tuesday.

The Nets shot just 9-of-30 from deep but Harden found his teammates on cuts to the rim.

Second-year forward Nicolas Claxton was on the receiving end of a number of Harden’s dimes, including a pair of alley-oop connections in the third quarter. Bruce Brown was another beneficiary, streaking down the floor, behind a defense laser-focused on Harden for an easy basket.

Without Irving, who did not travel with the team during their three-game road trip, the Nets needed to find ways to generate offense. Tyler Johnson and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot combined for 19 points off the bench, Jeff Green scored 20 and Joe Harris added 17 points on 50% shooting from downtown. Johnson hit a big 3 in the fourth quarter that stopped a 6-0 Trail Blazers run that had cut the Nets’ lead down to just two.

The win starts Brooklyn's road trip on the right foot, but it won’t be long before the Nets hit the court again. They play 24 hours later in Utah against the league-best Jazz.