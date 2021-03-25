WHL Roundup: Brandon Wheat Kings down Moose Jaw Warriors 8-2

REGINA - Jake Chiasson had two goals and an assist and Nate Danielson added a goal and two helpers as the Brandon Wheat Kings downed the Moose Jaw Warriors 8-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Lynden McCallum, Ben McCartney, Vincent Iorio, Logen Hammett and Neithan Salame also scored for the Wheat Kings (4-2-1) while Ridly Greig and Rylan Thiessen tacked on three assists each.

Calder Anderson and Brayden Yager supplied the goals for the Warriors (4-3-0).

Connor Ungar made 27 saves for Brandon.

Boston Bilious allowed four goals on six shots in seven minutes of action to take the loss for Moose Jaw. Brett Mirwald made 32 saves in relief.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 AMERICANS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Dustin Wolf stopped all 30 shots he faced for his third straight shutout to open the season, and the Silvertips (3-0-0) blanked Tri-City (1-2-0) for their third consecutive victory.

---

BLADES 6 BRONCOS 5 (OT)

REGINA — Tristen Robins scored his second goal 29 seconds into overtime and Kyle Crnkovic had four assists as Saskatoon (6-0-1) erased a two-goal deficit in the final four minutes of the third period to edge Swift Current (1-5-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2021.