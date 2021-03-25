Jones helps Sharks sweep series vs Kings with 4-2 win

San Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) hits Los Angeles Kings center Trevor Moore during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Martin Jones made 42 saves to stymie Los Angeles for a second straight game, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Jones followed up a 41-save performance in a 2-1 win Monday with another sharp effort for his first back-to-back games with at least 40 saves in six seasons with the Sharks. After getting pulled five times in his first 15 starts this year, Jones has allowed just five goals on 147 shots in his past four.

Evander Kane scored twice, and Rudolfs Balcers and Tomas Hertl also scored to give the Sharks a sweep of the two-game series.

Alex Iafallo and Adrian Kempe scored for the Kings, and Cal Petersen made 24 saves. Los Angeles has lost five of seven.

The Sharks opened the scoring by converting on two well-executed rushes in the second period. Balcers scored his third of the season on a give-and-go with Marcus Sorensen to make it 1-0 early in the period.

Kane added to the lead late in the second when he sent a cross-ice feed to Kevin Labanc after entering the offensive zone. Labanc left the puck on a short pass for Brent Burns, who found Kane down low for his 13th goal.

The Kings responded with 12.4 seconds left in the period when Iafallo finally got one past Jones after being robbed multiple times the past two games. Iafallo redirected Dustin Brown’s pass from the point to make it 2-1.

The Sharks broke the game open in the first two minutes of the third, with Kane getting his second goal on a deflection of Mario Ferraro’s point shot and Hertl beating Petersen on the rush.

Kempe got one of those goals back for the Kings, but Los Angeles couldn’t get any closer.

INJURY REPORT

Sharks captain Logan Couture left late in the third period after being hit hard near center ice by Los Angeles' Jeff Carter. Couture stayed down for a couple of minutes before skating off under his own power and going straight to the dressing room. Carter was called for high-sticking on the play.

BENCHED

Sharks forward Kurtis Gabriel was benched after he got fined by the NHL for cross-checking Kings defenseman Kurtis MacDermid during pregame warmups Monday. The two former minor league teammates fought in the first period that night and Gabriel was fined about $3,000 by the NHL on Tuesday. San Jose coach Bob Boughner, also fined $5,000, decided to sit Gabriel.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

Sharks: At the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night.