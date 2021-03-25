Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets: ‘Ned’ in net again

Carolina Hurricanes’ Alex Nedeljkovic, right, makes a save as teammate Brady Skjei, center, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Riley Nash look for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) AP

(The Hurricanes face the Blue Jackets in a fourth straight game Thursday at 7 p.m. Check back here for game updates)

Alex Nedeljkovic’s parents had an unexpected road trip to make Thursday.

The Hurricanes goalie had family drive down from his hometown of Parma, Ohio, about two hours away, for Monday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. He then had 19 saves in his second shutout of the season as the Canes won 3-0.

Now, Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour has basically said, “Go do it again, Ned.”

Nedeljkovic will start in consecutive games for the first time Thursday as the Canes (21-7-3) and Blue Jackets (13-13-7) close out their run of four straight games. Brind’Amour has used a rotation with James Reimer and Nedeljkovic, but said Thursday morning that the guy called “Ned” would get another start.

“With two days rest I think he’s fresh,” Brind’Amour said. “We’ll probably go back to a rotation after that.”

With goalie Petr Mrazek still recovering from thumb surgery, Nedeljkovic has emerged as one of the team’s MVPs. He has a 7-2-2 record and ranked fourth in the NHL with a 1.96 goals-against average and tied for third in save percentage at .930 among goalies with at least five games played.

“He’s calm, he’s cool, he’s confident,” forward Jordan Martinook said Thursday morning. “He’s loose. When you see a goalie who’s just going with the flow and not too worried about too much, then you don’t get worried too much. He’s been really good.”

Still streaking

Dougie Hamilton’s 12-game point streak is the longest in franchise history for a defenseman. It’s also the longest active point streak in the NHL.

“It’s really impressive,” defenseman Jaccob Slavin said Thursday of his defensive partner. “Obviously he’s that caliber of a player so it doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise to us. In the first eight games he started the point streak, we won all those games, and we’ve been in every game since. It’s not a coincidence.”

During his point streak, he has two goals and 12 assists -- and had a potential overtime winner nullified by an offside ruling. His next goal will be the 100th of his NHL career.

The lineup

Brind’Amour said there would be no lineup changes from Monday. He also said there had been no change in the status of the Canes’ injured players: Mrazek and forwards VIncent Trocheck (upper-body) and Teuvo Teravainen (concussion).

Mrazek will miss his 27th game and Trocheck his seventh. Teravainen, who was on the NHL COVID protocol list before returning to the lineup and suffering a concussion, has played a total of 13 games this season.