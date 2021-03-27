Williams and the Thunder take on Brown and the Celtics

Boston Celtics (22-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (19-25, 13th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kenrich Williams and the Oklahoma City Thunder host Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in non-conference play.

The Thunder have gone 8-13 in home games. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference averaging just 106.4 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 9-16 away from home. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 8.4.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Jerome leads the Thunder with 2.3 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 10 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Jayson Tatum is second on the Celtics with 6.8 rebounds and averages 25 points. Robert Williams III is shooting 71.5% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 21.5 assists, seven steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 47.2% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 116.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Thunder: Josh Hall: day to day (knee), Darius Bazley: day to day (shoulder), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: day to day (foot).

Celtics: Tristan Thompson: out (health and safety protocols), Romeo Langford: out (health and safety protocols), Semi Ojeleye: out (side).