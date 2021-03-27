Houston plays Minnesota, aims to break road slide

Houston Rockets (12-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-34, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will look to stop its 10-game road slide when the Rockets play Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gone 8-20 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota averages 43.1 rebounds per game and is 6-22 when opponents win the rebound battle.

The Rockets have gone 8-16 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is 7-23 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Christian Wood leads the Rockets averaging 21.5 points and is adding 9.8 rebounds. Kenyon Martin Jr. is averaging six rebounds and 9.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 48.6% shooting.

Rockets: 1-9, averaging 103.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (quad), David Nwaba: out (wrist), Eric Gordon: out (groin), Danuel House: out (personal).