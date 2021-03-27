Oregon faces USC in Sweet 16

No. 7 seed Oregon (21-6, 15-5) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (24-7, 16-6)

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Sunday, 8:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon and Southern California will meet, and a trip to the Elite Eight is on the line. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 22, when the Trojans shot 49.1 percent from the field while limiting Oregon to just 40.4 percent en route to a 72-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has benefited heavily from its seniors. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 68 percent of all Ducks points over the team's last five games.EFFICIENT EUGENE: Omoruyi has connected on 37.5 percent of the 104 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 24-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Trojans are 22-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 2-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Ducks are 16-0 when they hold opponents to 71 points or fewer and 5-6 when opponents exceed 71 points.

TOUGH TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25