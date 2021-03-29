WHL Roundup: Krebs three-point night pushes Ice to 4-1 win over Warriors

REGINA - Peyton Krebs chalked up three points Sunday and the Winnipeg Ice skated to a 4-1 win over the Moosejaw Warriors in Western Hockey League play.

Krebs buried the game-winning goal midway through the first period and notched a pair of assists. Jakin Smallwood tallied one of each, and Cole Muir and Jackson Leppard also scored for the Ice (6-3-0).

Eric Alarie responded for the Warriors (4-5-0) with a third-period tally.

It was a tough night for Moosejaw's Boston Billous who allowed two goals on four shots before he was replaced by Brett Mirwald in the first period.

Mirwald had 22 saves on the night and Winnipeg goalie Daniel Hauser stopped 20 shots.

---

GIANTS 6 ROCKETS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Trent Miner stopped 20 shots to register a shutout in his first game of the season as the Giants (1-1-0) blanked the Rockets (1-1-0).

---

WINTERHAWKS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 4

KENT, WASH. — Three unanswered goals in the third period, including an empty netter from Simon Knak, pushed the Winterhawks (3-1-2) to a win over the Thunderbirds (3-2-0).

---

TIGERS 5 HURRICANES 4 (OT)

MEDICINE HAT, ALTA — Oren Shtrom scored his first of the season 4:11 into extra time and the Tigers (7-3-0) topped the Hurricanes (3-6-2) to earn their third straight win.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 AMERICANS 1

EVERETT, WASH. — Gage Goncalves scored a hat trick and the Silvertips (5-0-0) trounced the Americans (2-3-0) to remain perfect early in the truncated season.

---

HITMEN 2 OIL KINGS 1

EDMONTON — Brayden Peters stopped 41 shots for the Hitmen (5-5-1), who handed the Oil Kings (9-1-0) their first loss of the year.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 2

REGINA — The Broncos (2-6-1) had a 2-0 lead midway through the second period but the Wheat Kings (6-2-1) roared back with five unanswered goals to secure their third-straight win.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2021.