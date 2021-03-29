Nashville takes on Dallas, seeks 6th straight win

Dallas Stars (11-12-9, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (18-17-1, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into a matchup with Dallas as winners of five games in a row.

The Predators are 18-17-1 against Central Division opponents. Nashville is fifth in the Nhl with 30.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.5 goals.

The Stars are 11-12-9 against Central Division opponents. Dallas has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 76.8% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on March 21, Nashville won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mattias Ekholm leads the Predators with a plus-12 in 29 games this season. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with 32 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists. Roope Hintz has three goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body), Mark Borowiecki: out (upper body), Matt Benning: day to day (upper body).

Stars: None listed.