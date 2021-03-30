Sports
WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Monday's results
At Kelowna, B.C.
Prince George 5 Victoria 3 (
At Regina
Regina 9 Swift Current 4
Saskatoon 4 Prince Albert 0
Sunday's results
Calgary 2 Edmonton 1
Everett 6 Tri-City 1
Medicine Hat 5 Lethbridge 4 (OT)
Portland 7 Seattle 4
At Kamloops, B.C.
Vancouver 6 Kelowna 0
At Regina
Brandon 5 Swift Current 2
Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Calgary 2
Kamloops 5 Prince George 4 0
Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3
Seattle 3 Portland 2
Tri-City 3 Spokane 0
At Regina
Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2
Tuesday's games
Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's games
Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.
Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Thursday's games
Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Friday's games
Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 3
Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m.
Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 4
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Prince George at Kamloops, 9 p.m.
Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.
