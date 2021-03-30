Gene Frenette: Tyson Alualu change of heart right for family, but feels bad for jilting Jaguars

Tyson Alualu just came out of his 10-day quarantine Tuesday after he and several family members tested positive for COVID-19, so he’s feeling “100 times better” about his health situation.

However, as for the lingering feelings of guilt and anxiety over being torn in choosing between the two great football loves of his life – the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jaguars – that part hasn’t completely gone away.

“It’s just tough when you have personal relationships that are involved,” Alualu told the Times-Union in an hour-long interview Tuesday. “That’s what is making this tough and makes me feel bad in a sense.”

The former Jaguars’ defensive lineman was all set to return to Jacksonville on March 16 when he verbally agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal. Still, reservations remained about uprooting his wife, Desiree, and their six kids as they were about to move into a dream home this week in the Pittsburgh suburb of Wexford.

All the second-guessing — exacerbated by being in COVID quarantine and unable to come to Jacksonville to officially sign his contract — resulted in Alualu calling an audible last weekend. He changed his mind Saturday when the Steelers came up with enough guaranteed money on a two-year deal to convince Alualu to stay with the Steelers.

Since then, the Honolulu native has agonized about his change of heart, knowing how much it disappointed the Jaguars because they were counting on him being part of a defense rejuvenated by several free-agent signings.

Alualu was tormented between the loyalty to his family and the perception of backing out of his word. He genuinely loved the idea of returning to the Jaguars, with whom he played from 2010-16, because Alualu had the comfort of playing for two coaches with whom he had a tight bond: former Jaguars’ defensive line coach Joe Cullen (now defensive coordinator) and Tosh Lupoi, his position coach at Cal-Berkeley that was hired to coach the Jaguars’ D-line.

Alualu thought he was a Steeler for the rest of his career

On the flip side, Alualu, who turns 34 in May, also envisioned staying with the Steelers for the remainder of his NFL career if they could financially afford to keep him.

“I thought I was going to be a Pittsburgh Steeler throughout free agency,” said Alualu. “I knew it’d have to be something big to take me away from the organization. The way things initially played out, I thought [going to the Jaguars] would be a good situation with people I loved and respected.

“If I was going to leave Pittsburgh, at the time, I thought that would be the best situation and fit to play under [Cullen and Lupoi].”

Then, as if the Honolulu native wasn’t already feeling torn about leaving Pittsburgh, he received the news on March 20 about testing positive for the coronavirus, along with his 15-year-old son, Tyree, and 5-year-old son, Tyten. The family got tested after eight of Alualu’s relatives (his sister, her husband and their six kids), who were visiting him from Hawaii, got tested before their return flight and some of them came back positive the previous day for COVID. Suddenly, nobody was leaving to go anywhere.

“I had the cough at first and was just tired all the time, but nothing crazy,” said Alualu. “Then two or three days later, I started feeling the body aches.”

So instead of flying to Jacksonville to sign a contract, Alualu was stuck at home having to quarantine. That waiting period gave him and Desiree more time to renew a conversation they had gone back and forth on – signing with the Jaguars or staying with the Steelers.

Alualu went through indecision about future

Tyson had already been discussing his future with teammates who pleaded with him not to leave. So when COVID kept him from officially signing with the Jaguars, the sales pitch ratcheted up. Word then got back to Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin that Alualu may be wavering, that he might change his mind if Pittsburgh could come up with the right dollar amount. That set the wheels in motion for a commitment flip similar to college recruiting.

“It was always a talk on whether we made the right decision,” said Alualu. “Do I go and leave Desiree and the kids here or do we all leave together? We were trying to figure it all out.”

Desiree and Tyson had talked to school officials at Providence, a Jacksonville school the kids previously attended because a pastor there was one of Tyson’s best friends. Initially, Tyree, a running back/linebacker on his high school freshmen team last season, was initially against moving back to Jacksonville, but then told his parents he’d do what was best for the family.

The quandary going on in Tyson’s head was no different than what millions of Americans often experience at some point in their lives. Does he accept a job 830 miles away he had committed to taking, and uproot the family, or stay with the team that suddenly found enough money to keep him?

Tyson and Desiree had built their dream home with the intent of Tyson staying with the Steelers for the remainder of Tyree’s high school years. Now those plans were suddenly up in the air.

“It was a constant conversation on what’s the best thing to do,” Tyson said. “The conversation never stopped about what was the best situation for our family.”

Meanwhile, you can just imagine the reaction from the Jaguars on Saturday when Tyson had to make that uncomfortable phone call to Lupoi, one of his best friends in football, to tell him he changed his mind and was remaining with the Steelers.

“My wife said she’d be down with whatever decision I made,” Alualu said. “Thinking it through, I wanted to be a Pittsburgh Steeler if I had the opportunity.”

Dealing with Jaguars’ angst

But now it was time for the Jaguars to put on their full-court press. Cullen got on the phone after Lupoi and said he was going to fly up to Pittsburgh, then wanted Tyson to put Desiree on the phone so he could plead the Jaguars’ case with her.

“After Tosh let everybody know what I was doing, my phone went non-stop with Joe Cullen, then talking to [Jaguars’ coach] Urban Meyer,” said Alualu. “It was tough to talk to them. I know how much it changes things when they think they got me and they don’t, then they have to think about other [free agents] to sign.”

Lupoi, whose bond with Alualu goes back to 2008, didn’t take the news well. He and Cullen tag-teamed Alualu to not back out of his verbal commitment, but neither could convince the player they once coached to again change his mind.

“Tosh [Lupoi] is like an older brother, everything about him is loyalty,” said Alualu. “He took care of me in college like I was family. I love that guy, nothing but respect for him.

“When I called, I got the answer [Lupoi] wasn’t going to accept what I was trying to do. He wanted me to come down to Jacksonville, have a conversation, check out the facility, saying I didn’t have to sign the papers right then. But I knew if I came down, it’d be assumed I’m there to sign. My mind was already made up [to stay in Pittsburgh].”

Remember, all this was going on while Alualu and his two sons are still in COVID quarantine and the family had just welcomed their sixth child, Deonne-Skye, three months ago. Alualu’s mind had been racing for weeks about his NFL future.

He was genuinely excited to start a new chapter with old friends and the Jaguars, likely playing mostly as a three-technique tackle and some nose tackle as he did last season for the first time in his career. Alualu thinks highly about the Jaguars’ chances to revive the franchise with quarterback Trevor Lawrence as their likely No. 1 draft pick.

“It’s exciting to hear the people they brought in and I was excited to be a part of that,” said Alualu. “I think the Jaguars are building something special. I think they’re going to have an impact this year, not four or five years down the line, with who they’re drafting No. 1.

“I really appreciate Tosh and Joe when they were talking to scouts and Urban and selling them on me having a key role helping their defense. Knowing all those conversations and hearing it, that’s what made me feel worse about how things turned out. The way they were fighting for me, it made me feel a lot better they wanted me so bad, but it also made me feel a lot worse for the decision.”

The two-week whirlwind for Alualu is finally subsiding. His relatives were able to fly back to Hawaii on Monday, and he just got out of COVID quarantine. Alualu intends to sign a two-year contract Wednesday with the Steelers, taking slightly less guaranteed money, but adding “it’s close enough” to make him stay in Pittsburgh.

Alualu understands all the frayed nerves over him changing his mind, saying he’s going to wait to call Lupoi back because he’s still “mad about the situation.” Obviously, it was never his intention to jerk the Jaguars around. He also loves Jacksonville, a place he hopes to live again one day in retirement.

But for now, Tyson Alualu is doing what he thinks is best for him and his family. Despite the odd circumstances, it’s hard to second-guess him for that.