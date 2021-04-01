Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) checks Chicago Blackhawks’ Kirby Dach into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

(The Hurricanes wrap up a two-game road set with the Blackhawks in an 8 p.m. game. Check here for game updates)

The Hurricanes planned on playing two goalies Thursday in Chicago, but not both against the Blackhawks.

The Canes will have James Reimer as its starting goalie against the ‘Hawks at the United Center. But the timing was also right Thursday to get Petr Mrazek into an afternoon game for the Chicago Wolves, the Canes’ AHL affiliate.

The Canes assigned Mrazek, who has been sidelined since Jan. 30, to the Wolves on a conditioning stint, allowing him to play against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Mrazek faced 45 shots, 23 in the second period, in a 5-2 victory.

“I don’t think there’s anything better than facing 45 shots,” Mrazek said on a media call. “That’s a good conditioning game. It has been eight weeks since I played a game, so I was very happy I could see action and see the puck and fight through traffic and battle hard. It was positive.

“It’s been a long road to this point. I’m happy I could go and try and it and see if it feels ready or not.”

Mrazek dislocated his right thumb in a collision with Canes forward Max McCormick in the Jan. 30 game against Dallas. He had surgery and has missed the past 29 games, although he has practiced a few times with the Canes.

“We just want to take it day by day here,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday morning. “Obviously with him being out as long as he had, it’d be tough to just say ‘Hey, let’s throw you into an NHL game not knowing how you feel.’ Because there’s still obviously a little question mark in his mind.

“This hopefully alleviates that. No pressure on the result type of thing. It’s get in there, feel comfortable and we’ll see what he says after the game, where he feels he’s at. We’ll make decisions after that.

Of note

The Canes were 10-2-2 in March and winger Martin Necas was a big reason why. No player in the Central Division had more than the 17 points by Necas, who had seven goals and 10 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida also had 17 points in the month. The Canes’ Sebastian Aho had 16. ...

McCormick, who has played four games for the Canes this season, also was assigned to the Wolves for Thursday’s game.