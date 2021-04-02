Capitals visit the Devils after Carlson’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (23-9-4, first in the East Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-16-5, seventh in the East Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the New Jersey Devils after John Carlson scored two goals in the Capitals' 8-4 loss to the Islanders.

The Devils are 13-16-5 against the rest of their division. New Jersey has given up 27 power-play goals, killing 72.7% of opponent chances.

The Capitals are 23-9-4 against opponents in the East Division. Washington is seventh in the Nhl averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Nicklas Backstrom with 0.7.

In their last meeting on March 26, Washington won 4-0. Alex Ovechkin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Wood leads the Devils with 11 goals, adding four assists and collecting 15 points. Kyle Palmieri has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 18 goals and has 31 points. T.J. Oshie has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).