New York hosts Philadelphia after Barzal’s 3-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (17-14-4, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-10-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Philadelphia Flyers after Mathew Barzal scored three goals in the Islanders' 8-4 victory over the Capitals.

The Islanders are 23-10-4 against the rest of their division. New York has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 19.2% of chances.

The Flyers are 17-14-4 in division matchups. Philadelphia is ninth in the Nhl averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Sean Couturier with 0.7.

In their last matchup on March 22, New York won 2-1. Jean-Gabriel Pageau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barzal leads the Islanders with 13 goals, adding 20 assists and collecting 33 points. Oliver Wahlstrom has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New York.

James van Riemsdyk has 31 total points while scoring 13 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Flyers. Couturier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 4.5 goals per game with an .829 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Michael Dal Colle: day to day (lower body).

Flyers: None listed.