Indiana takes on San Antonio, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Indiana Pacers (21-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (24-22, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against San Antonio after losing three straight games.

The Spurs have gone 12-15 at home. San Antonio ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 36% from downtown, led by Rudy Gay shooting 39.3% from 3-point range.

The Pacers are 13-12 in road games. Indiana averages 26.9 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by T.J. McConnell with 6.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 12.6 points per game while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Derrick White is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 16.7 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 21.2 points and grabbing 4.8 rebounds. Caris LeVert is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points on 46.4% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 42.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 47.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Gorgui Dieng: out (shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV: out (wrist), Keita Bates-Diop: out (hamstring), Trey Lyles: out (ankle).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (quad), TJ Warren: out for season (foot), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (toe).