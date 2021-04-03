Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71) and Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) compete for control of the puck as Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) and Stars’ Jason Robertson (21) watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Stars on Saturday in the first of an eight-game homestand. Check back here for updates.)

Here’s how the Hurricanes plan to spend Easter: playing hockey.

The Canes have games Saturday and again on Easter Sunday against the Dallas Stars during this compressed 56-game regular season.

“It’s just part of it, especially this year with how condensed the season and how many games we’re playing in just a short time,” defenseman Brett Pesce said Saturday morning. “it’s kind of a one-off.”

The games with the Stars will be the first two of the Canes’ eight straight games at PNC Arena, their longest homsetand of the season. The Canes (24-8-3) were in third place in the Central Division through Friday’s games, one point behind Tampa Bay and Florida, although Carolina has the best points percentage (.729) in the NHL.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, named the NHL rookie of the month for March, will make his first start in April on Saturday. Nedeljkovic’s numbers in March: a 6-1-1 record, 1.85 goals-against average and .934 save percentage in eight appearances.

The Stars (12-12-10) go into Saturday’s game seven points out of playoff position in the division but picked up a 4-1 road win Thursday over the Nashville Predators in their last game.

“Everybody is fighting for (playoff) spots and you’re obviously running out of runway, so I think you’re going to see the best out of them tonight and I expect a real tight, battle game,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said.

The Canes have won the first four games against Dallas this season, beating the Stars in back-to-back games at PNC Arena at the end of January. Goalie Petr Mrazek dislocated his right thumb in the first game on Jan. 30.

The lineup

Jesper Fast, who had the winning goal Thursday against Chicago, was not at Saturday’s morning skate but Brind’Amour said the winger would play Saturday.

“You don’t need a lot of practice at this time of the year,” Brind’Amour said.

Defenseman Jake Gardiner was at the skate but should again be an extra Saturday. Forward Teuvo Teravainen (concussion) was not at the skate.

Mrazek was again at practice working with Nedeljkovic and James Reimer. Brind’Amour said Mrazek’s return to the lineup was “right around the corner” and added, “He’s a big part of what we need to do.”