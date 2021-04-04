Gambrell scores as Sharks beat Kings for 4th straight win

Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron, right, celebrates with Brad Marchand, left, after Marchand scored against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) AP

Dylan Gambrell scored in the third period, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Kevin Labanc and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have won six of eight overall to climb back into playoff contention.

San Jose goaltender Martin Jones stopped 35 shots after he made 30 saves in Friday night’s 3-0 win at Los Angeles.

Dustin Brown and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have lost five of six. Jonathan Quick made 20 saves.

BRUINS 7, PENGUINS 5

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored two of his three goals during Boston's five-goal second period, and the Bruins rebounded from a lackluster effort.

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist for Boston, which lost 4-1 to Pittsburgh on Thursday night. David Krejci added a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron also scored.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists for the Penguins. Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann and Cody Ceci also scored.

Casey DeSmith had 21 saves for Pittsburgh, which had won five in a row.

WILD 2, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek snapped a tie in the third period and Cam Talbot made 27 saves, sending Minnesota to the win.

The Wild became the first team to sweep a two-game series in Las Vegas this season. The Golden Knights (0-2-1) are mired in their first three-game skid of the season.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota in the third.

Tomas Nosek scored the lone goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves.

AVALANCHE 2, BLUES 1

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored with 40 seconds left to lift the Avalanche to their fourth consecutive victory.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 12-0-2 over their last 14 games.

Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis and Ville Husso had 32 saves. The Blues have dropped five straight (0-4-1).

The game appeared headed to overtime when Makar’s shot from the right point went through traffic and by Husso.

St. Louis pulled Husso for an extra skater but couldn’t get a shot on goal.

STARS 3, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Tanner Kero snapped a tie 2:52 into the third period, and Dallas posted consecutive victories for the first time since the opening week of the season.

Andrew Cogliano and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, which won 4-1 at Nashville on Thursday night. Mark Pysyk recorded his first two assists of the season, and Jake Oettinger made 41 saves.

The Stars last had a winning streak when they won their first four games of the year.

Dougie Hamilton and Haydn Fleury scored for Carolina. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 22 shots in the opener of an eight-game homestand.

ISLANDERS 3, FLYERS 2, SO

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored in the shootout, and the Islanders continued their dominant play at home.

Barzal scored in the fourth round of the tiebreaker after Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin denied Flyers captain Claude Giroux’s chance to win the game. After Barzal scored, Sorokin then stopped Jakub Voracek to seal the win.

Sorokin made 30 saves in 65 minutes of play and improved to 9-3-1 on the season.

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead entering the third period.

Giroux answered with a pair of goals. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

The Islanders continued their strong play at Nassau Coliseum, where they are 15-1-2 this season.

PANTHERS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored three times for his first career hat trick, leading Florida to its season-high fifth straight win.

MacKenzie Weegar and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 44 shots.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 22 saves through two periods but was replaced by Joonas Korpisalo, who stopped 12 shots in the third.

PREDATORS 3, BLACKHAWKS 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 41 saves, leading Nashville to the victory.

Eeli Tolvanen, Colton Sissons and Luke Kunin scored for the Predators, winners of seven of eight.

The Blackhawks lost for the fourth time in five games. Kevin Lankinen made 18 saves.

With the victory, Nashville moved two points ahead of Chicago for fourth place in the Central Division. The top four teams in each division qualify for the playoffs this season. Nashville has won all five meetings between the teams this season.

It was Saros’ second shutout of the season and No. 13 for his career.

SABRES 3, RANGERS 2, SO

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson tied the game with 3:41 left in the third period, and Buffalo's Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout.

Thompson beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin with a low snap shot in the second round of the tiebreaker. Buffalo goalie Linus Ullmark denied Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko.

Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres, and Ullmark made 28 saves in improving to 7-5-3 this season. Buffalo extended its point streak to four games.

Panarin scored both New York goals, giving him 11 on the season. Shesterkin finished with 27 saves.

LIGHTNING 2, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 stops, and Tampa Bay earned its second straight win.

Vasilevskiy improved to 12-0 in his career against Detroit. Ross Colton and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay has won 17 consecutive home games against the Red Wings and improved to 20-1-1 in the last 22 meetings overall. The teams meet again Sunday.

Adam Erne scored for Detroit. Thomas Greiss finished with 27 saves.

SENATORS 6, CANADIENS 3

MONTREAL (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists, leading the Senators to the victory.

Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa.

Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Ottawa had lost two straight, including a 4-1 decision against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Josh Anderson had two goals and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal.

Brady Tkachuk, Alex Formenton and Connor Brown scored for Ottawa, and Drake Batherson added an empty-net goal 2:55 remaining.