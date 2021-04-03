Barriere’s 3 TD passes help E. Washington beat UC Davis

Eric Barriere threw two of his three touchdowns to Tamolo Limu-Jones — including a 77-yarder in the third quarter — and Eastern Washington never trailed in its 32-22 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.

Barriere was 30-of-41 passing for 392 yards and added 43 yards rushing on six carries. Limu-Jones finished with 10 receptions for 154 yards.

Eastern Washington (4-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, opened the game with a 13-play, 68-yard drive capped by Seth Harrison's 27-yard field goal. Barriere threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Stell Jr. and hit Limu-Jones for a 21-yard score to give the Eagles a 16-0 lead late in the first half.

Trent Tompkins, one of three players to throw at least two passes for UC Davis (3-2, 3-2), connected with Carson Crawford for a 6-yard TD make it 22-15 late in the third quarter. Wide receiver Freddie Roberson lined up in the backfield, took the handoff and sliced through the Aggies defense on a 42-yard scoring run to open the fourth.

Thompkins finished 5-of-9 passing for 52 yards and added nine carries for 60 yards, including a 2-yard TD with 11:11 to play.

Harrison capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal with 5:34 to play.

The 11th-ranked Aggies were outgained 563-397 in total offense.