WHL 2020-21 Standings
WHL
2020-21 Regular-season Standings
All Times Eastern
East Division
Central Division
B.C. Division
U.S. Division
Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.
Saturday's results
Edmonton 5 Red Deer 1
Winnipeg 5 Regina 2
Medicine Hat at Calgary
Spokane at Tri City
Portland at Everett
Kelowna vs. Victoria (ppd., virus protocols)
At Regina
Prince Albert vs. Swift Current
At Kamloops, B.C.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver
Friday's results
Portland 6 Tri-City 2
Medicine Hat 4 Calgary 1
Edmonton 9 Red Deer 2
Everett 3 Seattle 1
Kelowna vs. Prince George (ppd., virus protocols)
At Regina
Winnipeg 3 Prince Albert 0
Moose Jaw 4 Saskatoon 0
Sunday's games
Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 8 p.m.
Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.
Monday's games
Moose Jaw at Regina, 6 p.m.
Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.
Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m.
Brandon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Kelowna (ppd., virus)
Tuesday, Apr. 6
Winnipeg vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.
Regina vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m.
Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.
Portland at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
