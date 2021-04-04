Sacramento faces Minnesota on 3-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (22-28, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (12-38, 15th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento enters the matchup against Minnesota after losing three straight games.

The Timberwolves are 8-22 against conference opponents. Minnesota is 6-19 against opponents below .500.

The Kings have gone 10-13 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento allows 118.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Timberwolves and Kings square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 48.9% and averaging 24.6 points. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers and 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings averaging 24.5 points while adding 3.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 107.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points on 48.5% shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 48.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Malik Beasley: out (hamstring), Ricky Rubio: out (back), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).

Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Hassan Whiteside: out (knee).