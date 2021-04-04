Sports

Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Dallas Stars: Scoreless after 20 minutes

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and Dallas Stars center Jason Dickinson (18) chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
It took Canes goalie Petr Mrazek almost nine minutes to face a shot in his return from a thumb injury. It was a long one and harmless and he easily made the save.

The Stars finished with six shots in the opening period against the Canes, who have played a tight-checking game.

Cedric Paquette, Steven Lorentz and Vincent Trocheck all have gotten in big hits for the Canes. The Stars’ Blake Comeau retaliated later in the period, making a run at Lorentz along the boards and hitting him high.

Paquette quickly skated in to defend his fallen teammate and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct as he and Comeau ended up in the penalty boxes.

The Canes had the lone power play in the opening period after goalie Jake Oettinger tripped Warren Foegele.

Game setup

The Hurricanes and Stars go at it again, this time on Easter Sunday.

In a game that Canes defenseman Dougie Hamilton said had a playoff feel to it, the Stars won 3-2 on Saturday. They took advantage of Canes mistakes -- Andrei Svechnikov’s careless slashing penalty a big one late in the second period -- and got 41 saves from goalie Jake Oettinger in a solid road victory.

The Canes will look to re-set Sunday. Match the Stars’ physicality, again. Be better five-on-five. Win the special teams battle -- Dallas’ Jamie Benn scored on the power play Saturday after the Svechnikov penalty.

“I thought we were good in that game but there a couple of little things that didn’t go our way,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Sunday morning. “Overall I was pretty happy with the effort. We weren’t backing down from the physical play and that’s the recipe for success. We had a lot of good zone time but didn’t cash in.

“We know what they’re doing and they know what we’re doing. I’m sure you will see the same tonight.”

The biggest question for the Canes was the starting goalie but that was answerd when Petr Mrazek led out the Canes for pregame warmups. James Reimer will be the backup Sunday. Alex Nedeljkovic was in net Saturday and took the loss.

