Stars coach Bowness leaves game due to COVID protocols

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness reacts during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness didn’t return to the bench for the third period of Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes due to COVID protocols.

The team announced the development in between the second and third periods.

Assistant Coach John Stevens took over head coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the game.

Carolina led 1-0 after two periods on Jordan Martinook’s goal.

On Saturday, Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin was placed in the league’s COVID protocol. He had been the expected starter for that game, but rookie Jake Oettinger had in 41 saves in a 3-2 victory.