Flyers host the Bruins after overtime victory

Boston Bruins (19-10-6, fourth in the East Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (18-14-5, fifth in the East Division)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Boston Bruins after the Flyers beat Boston 3-2 in overtime.

The Flyers are 18-14-5 against division opponents. Philadelphia ranks 10th in the Nhl averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

The Bruins are 19-10-6 against East Division opponents. Boston averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Trent Frederic leads the team serving 53 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Farabee leads the Flyers with 14 goals and has 27 points. Sean Couturier has five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 24 total assists and has 41 points. David Pastrnak has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.