Arizona takes road win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Arizona Coyotes (19-15-5, fourth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-17-6, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Los Angeles aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 14-17-6 in division play. Los Angeles has given up 17 power-play goals, killing 84.4% of opponent chances.

The Coyotes are 19-15-5 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Nhl. Lawson Crouse leads the team serving 42 total minutes.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with 15 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 22 points. Alex Iafallo has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Conor Garland has 30 total points while scoring 10 goals and totaling 20 assists for the Coyotes. Phil Kessel has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Coyotes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Tobias Bjornfot: day to day (upper body).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: out (lower body), Antti Raanta: out (lower body).