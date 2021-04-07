Gibson makes 34 saves as Ducks beat Sharks 5-1

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson blocks a shot on goal by the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Anaheim won 5-1. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) AP

David Backes and Nicolas Deslauriers each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks stopped San Jose's four-game win streak with a 5-1 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday night.

Adam Henrique, Isac Lundeström and Max Comtois also scored for Anaheim, which had lost three in a row. John Gibson made 34 saves.

“Really impressed with our guys’ prep,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “You could feel it that it was each and every guy was involved tonight.”

Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal for San Jose, and Martin Jones made 29 stops.

“I thought they were the better team tonight," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "You’ve got to give it to them. Gibson played well. We had some chances but we weren’t good enough for long enough stretches of time.”

Anaheim grabbed control with three goals in the second.

Comtois made it 2-0 when he got his 11th goal 24 seconds into the period, converting a power-play opportunity.

After Marleau responded for the Sharks, Lundeström made it 3-1 with his sixth at 2:44. Deslauriers tacked on his fourth of the season with 4:41 left in the period.

Backes added an empty-netter goal with 7:13 remaining, his third of the year. That was more than enough offense for Gibson, who earned his eighth win of the season.

“I think that’s the kind of effort we know we’re capable of and we’ve been looking for most of the season," Backes said. "We’ve had spurts of really good connected play and tonight was more of a 60-minute effort.”

MARLEAU MOVES UP

Marleau scored his 565th goal, moving past Mats Sundin and Joe Nieuwendyk into sole possession of 23rd place on the career list. Marleau is eight goals behind Mike Bossy for 22nd.

INJURY REPORT

Ducks: Forward Ryan Getzlaf missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury. The Anaheim captain is considered day to day. Fellow forward Rickard Rakell remains on injured reserve with an upper-body injury of his own. He has missed the last four games and is also considered day to day.

Sharks: Defenseman Marc-Édouard Vlasic sat out with an upper-body injury and likely will not return this week. Vlasic was injured in the first period of Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings.

SHARKS DEBUT

With Vlasic out, Christián Jaroš made his Sharks debut, finishing with two blocked shots in 11:41. The Sharks acquired Jaroš in a trade with the Senators in January.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Return home to face the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.

Sharks: Host the Kings on Friday night.