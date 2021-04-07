Sports
Gausman expected to start for San Francisco against San Diego
San Francisco Giants (2-3) vs. San Diego Padres (4-2)
San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 1.35 ERA) Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, .00 ERA)
LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.
The Padres went 24-16 in division play in 2020. San Diego pitchers had an ERA of 3.86 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.20.
The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 107 total doubles last season.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).
Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Tommy La Stella: (undisclosed).
Comments