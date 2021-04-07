Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against New York

Baltimore Orioles (3-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-2)

New York; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles take on the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

The Yankees went 23-17 in division play in 2020. New York hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 94 total home runs last year.

The Orioles went 14-26 in division play in 2020. Baltimore hit .258 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 77 total home runs last year.

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (shoulder), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Zack Britton: (elbow), Luke Voit: (knee), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Orioles: Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: (undisclosed), DJ Stewart: (hamstring), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Chris Davis: (back).