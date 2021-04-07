Adebayo, Heat to host Harrell and the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (32-19, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Montrezl Harrell and the Los Angeles Lakers visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat in non-conference action.

The Heat have gone 14-13 in home games. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Adebayo averaging 7.2.

The Lakers are 16-8 on the road. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the league with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.3.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 96-94 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 27 points, and Kyle Kuzma led Los Angeles with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 49.1% and averaging 21.4 points. Adebayo is averaging 20.2 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 58.5% over the last 10 games for Miami.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 15.2 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Lakers. Kuzma is averaging 3.3 assists and 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 47.1% shooting.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 100.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 44.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: KZ Okpala: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Andre Drummond: out (toe), LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles).