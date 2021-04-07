Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour ‘grateful’ to get COVID-19 vaccination

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, shown in a March 2021 game, has received his first COVID-19 vaccination shot. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Head coach Rod Brind’Amour and a handful of Carolina Hurricanes players are among the latest wave of people in North Carolina to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Brind’Amour said Wednesday he had received his first COVID vaccination and said some of the players on his team have done the same.

“On vaccinations, we’re definitely on-board for that and we’re in the process and had some guys get the first one,” Brind’Amour said on a media call. “We’re definitely heading in the right direction.

“I got it. I felt grateful. There are people who have done so much (and) given of themselves to knock this thing out. So many people are doing their part. I’m not doing my part by sticking my arm out, but if that’s what has to happen we’ve got to do it.”

The Canes had some COVID-19 problems early in the NHL regular season, which began in January. Captain Jordan Staal tested positive for coronavirus and five other players spent time on the NHL COVID protocol list and in quarantine.

Since the return of the six players, there have been no other COVID-related issues for the Hurricanes. Around the league, though, some NHL teams have experienced more serious problems — the Vancouver Canucks had 18 players on the NHL list on Tuesday. Dallas head coach Rick Bowness was removed from Sunday’s game against the Canes for COVID protocols, but has since been cleared because of a false positive test.

The hope is that the vaccinations, as they become more widespread, will allow the league to finish up the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs without more absences or game postponements.

“It’s a step in the right direction, it’s progress,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s doing our part, too. I feel like we have to do our part to get to some sort of normalcy. It’s great to see it’s becoming available.”

Brind’Amour noted that PNC Arena is being used a mass vaccination station and has had thousands drive through to receive their shots.

“I don’t think it’s gets talked about enough how phenomenal all these people are who make this happen and have made it happen,” he said. “We’re moving in the right direction. We have to keep doing the right things.”

As the coaches and players begin to take their second vaccination shots, there is something else to consider: possible side effects. Some people have experienced fatigue for a period of time after the second shot.

“With the second shot we’d have to be careful with that, how we space it out,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said recently.

Of note

Brind’Amour said he had no further medical update on forward Brock McGinn, who left the game Sunday against Dallas with an upper-body injury and did not play Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

Brind’Amour said defenseman Jake Gardiner was close to returning to the lineup. Gardiner went through the morning skate with the Canes on Tuesday but has not played since March 7.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh.

TV: BSSN (Bally)