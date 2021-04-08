Wednesday’s Sports In Briefs

GOLF

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — While a tempest brews outside Magnolia Lane over Georgia’s voting rights law, Augusta National would prefer to keep the focus on blooming azaleas, pimento cheese sandwiches and tricky greens.

That strategy has served the home of the Masters well in previous debates over efforts to keep out Black and female members.

So, it was no surprise when Chairman Fred Ridley played through any attempt Wednesday to ensnare his club in another contentious issue.

There was never any doubt Augusta National would take a different path than Major League Baseball, which yanked this summer’s All-Star Game from Atlanta to show its displeasure with new voting restrictions that were signed into law two weeks ago by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Opponents say the law is designed to reduce the electoral power of people of color after a record turnout last November, fueled by absentee and early voting, led to Joe Biden becoming the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 to carry the Peach State. Then, in a January runoff election, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff unseated a pair of GOP incumbents in Georgia to effectively swing the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Supporters of the law, including Kemp, have said it’s nothing more than an attempt to preserve electoral integrity on the heels of baseless claims by Donald Trump that the presidency was stolen from him by fraudulent votes.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Fred Couples for years was the only Masters champion who failed to take part in one of the many traditions at Augusta National, mainly because he didn’t know it existed.

Dating to the first winner in 1934, every champion has donated a club that was used in his Masters victory, starting with Horton Smith’s putter. The exception was Gene Sarazen, who donated the golf ball used for his famous albatross on the 15th hole in 1935.

Couples realized this only about a week ago when he was reading an email about the Masters and how he was described as the only champion to not give a club to Augusta National.

Not anymore. He found the persimmons driver — a MacGregor M85 model — at home in Palm Springs, California, and brought it to the Masters. He had it on the practice range where Rory McIlroy and others gave it a curious look.

NBA

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul added 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Utah Jazz 117-113 in overtime in an entertaining matchup between the top two teams in the NBA.

The Suns scored the first five points in overtime and never trailed again to pull within 1 1/2 games of league-leading Utah.

Booker had a couple of clutch mid-range jumpers to keep the Jazz behind and Paul made a 3-pointer with a minute left that pushed Phoenix ahead 114-108.

Utah pulled to 114-112 on Mike Conley’s layup with 21 seconds left, but could never tie it. Paul hit two free throws with 7.8 seconds left to finally seal it and wrap up the season series with a game left. Phoenix has won seven in a row.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant returned from a 23-game absence to spark Brooklyn’s most explosive half of the season, finishing with 17 points and perfect shooting in the Nets’ 139-111 victory over New Orleans.

Durant came off the bench with about 7 1/2 minutes left in the second quarter and by the time the period ended the Nets had 79 points and a 20-point halftime lead. Brooklyn was a sizzling 14 for 18 (78%) in its 43-point quarter.

Durant went 5 for 5 and added seven rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes in his return from a strained left hamstring. He was originally listed in the starting lineup, but was removed in a revised lineup distributed minutes before his first game since Feb. 13.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bradley Beal returned from a five-game absence to score 26 points, Russell Westbrook had his 20th triple-double of the season and Washington made a season-best 19 3-pointers to beat Orlando 131-116.

Washington snapped a four-game losing streak, but not before it blew most of a 21-point third-quarter lead. The Wizards also had a second-half meltdown Monday night, when they coughed up a 19-point lead in a loss to Toronto.

Out since March 27 with a hip contusion, Beal was added to the starting lineup just prior to tipoff and showed no signs of rust. He made 11 of 19 shots and 4 of 6 3s.

BASEBALL

ATLANTA — Atlanta pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval drove a two-run homer to the deepest part of the ballpark off a Washington reliever who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Nationals and a doubleheader sweep.

Sandoval drove a 96 mph fastball from Tanner Rainey more than 400 feet following Dansby Swanson’s two-out single in the seventh and final inning.

Ronald Acuña Jr. doubled and had a pair of singles as Atlanta won the opener 7-6.

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth against Kansas City's Greg Holland and the Indians beat the Royals 4-2.

Shane Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game, allowing two runs and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Emmanuel Clase pitched the eighth — all nine of his fastballs were over 100 mph — and Nick Wittgren worked the ninth for his first save since Sept. 4, 2019.

Salvador Pérez homered for the Royals.

CHICAGO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain hit his second homer of the game, a three-run shot in the 10th off Brandon Workman and the Brewers beat the Cubs 4-2.

Cain also hit a solo homer in the eighth.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff had a no-hit bid going until Ian Happ led off the seventh with a clean single.

Joc Pederson hit his first home run for the Cubs, a tying drive in the bottom of the eighth.

NHL

The New York Islanders acquired veteran forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils in a trading deadline move to improve their Stanley Cup chances.

The teams announced the deal Wednesday night with the Devils getting the Islanders’ first-round pick this year, a conditional fourth-round choice next year and forwards A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst. The trade deadline is Monday.

New Jersey will pay half of Zajac and Palmieri’s salaries.

The Islanders are tied with Washington atop the East Division, with third-place Pittsburgh four poiints back. New York is 9-4-0 since losing captain Anders Lee to a torn ACL in a game against New Jersey on March 11.