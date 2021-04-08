Live updates, Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers’ Carter Verhaeghe (23) is chased by Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

(The Hurricanes host the Panthers in the second game of their two-game set Thursday at 7 p.m. Check back for updates)

After giving goalie Petr Mrazek two consecutive starts, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour will have a different starter Thursday against Florida -- Alex Nedeljkovic.

Brind’Amour wanted to get Mrazek some quick work once the goalie was ruled ready to return from a thumb injury that had kept him out since late January. He made his first start against the Dallas Stars, coming away with a 1-0 shutout, and then was back in net Tuesday against the Panthers in a 5-2 win.

Then, the interesting part. With Mrazek back, the Canes have three goalies on the roster. Veteran James Reimer has played 19 games and a 14-4-1 record this season and Nedeljkovic 14 games and an 8-4-2 record.

So who would get the nod Thursday? Nedeljkovic was in the starter’s crease for the morning skate and Mrazek also on the ice. Reimer, who last played April 1 against Chicago, again will be a healthy scratch.

“How do you keep them sharp? I don’t know if rotating three keeps them all sharp,” Brind’Amour said Thursday morning. “You’ve got to make sure we’re doing the right things to win the games and keep sharp.

“Does that mean we have to double up one guy? That’s the conversation. How do we keep them sharp, who needs to start? We’ve got three guys that we obviously have faith in, and we’re going at it day by day.”

Brind’Amour has shown some irritation in recent says when asked how he would handle a three-goalie situation. His answer: the Canes have three good options.

The lineup

With forward Brock McGinn still sidelined with an upper-body injury, the Canes will have the same lineup from Tuesday, with no line or defensive changes.

The game against the Panthers will be the sixth this season -- the Canes are 4-0-1 against a team they’re battling at the top of the Central Division along with Tampa Bay.

“The toughest now is that we’re playing almost every other day, and it’s about being mentally sharp for each game,” forward Warren Foegele said Thursday. “Especially with this last month of the season left, every point is crucial, so I think it’s preparing for every game and we need these points.”

Panthers trade

The Panthers had a trade Thursday with the Chicago Blackhawks and two players involved have Canes connections.

The Panthers acquired center Lucas Wallmark and defenseman Lucas Carlsson in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman forward Brett Connolly, the restricted free agent rights to forward Henrik Borgstrom and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick.

Wallmark played for the Canes until traded last year at the deadline to the Panthers, who later sent him to Chicago. Stillman is the son of former Canes forward Cory Stillman, now an assistant coach at Arizona. Riley Stillman played Tuesday against the Canes.